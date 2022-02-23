Chahal lip-syncs to dialogue from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa movie along with teammates

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is understood for displaying his quirky aspect on social media. He is in style for making movies lip-syncing to well-known dialogues. In his newest Instagram Reel, the leg-spinner is seen enacting a dialogue from Allu Arjun’s superhit film Pushpa: The Rise together with fellow cricketers Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar. In the clip, the trio are sitting in a workforce bus as Chahal lip-syncs to the well-known dialogue ‘Pushpa naam sunn ke flower samjhe kya’ earlier than the digital camera strikes to Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar.

“Fire hun main,” Chahal captioned the video and tagged each the cricketers. The video has already obtained greater than 2.4 million views.

Watch the entertaining clip beneath:

The feedback part of the video was flooded with fireplace emojis. “Wah Yuzi bhai,” an Instagram person commented. “Hahahhahah nice one,” stated one other.

Yuzvendra Chahal a number of days in the past had enacted one other dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise film.

Watch the clip beneath:

The feedback part of the video was flooded with fireplace emojis. “Wah Yuzi bhai,” an Instagram person commented. “Hahahhahah nice one,” stated one other.

Chahal had a number of days in the past enacted one other dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise film.

In the not too long ago held IPL mega public sale, Rajasthan Royals purchased Chahal for ₹6.5 crore whereas Navdeep Saini was snapped up for ₹2.6 crore. Harpreet Brar was picked by Punjab Kings for ₹3.80 crore.

Team India is presently in Lucknow as they get able to tackle Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 collection. The first match takes place on February 24 on the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

What do you concentrate on this humorous video?