Chahal posts hilarious video on Instagram with Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals within the IPL mega public sale not too long ago, on Tuesday enacted a humorous reel with fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav. The clip uploaded an hour in the past on Instagram by Chahal has already garnered greater than 8 lakh views and obtained over 2 lakh likes.

In the Instagram reel, Chahal is sitting on a mattress and licking a lemon. He lip syncs a dialogue to which Dhawan reacts whereas Kuldeep Yadav simply bursts into laughter. “Khattah Nimbu,” he captioned the video and tagged Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav and likewise Deepak Hooda for capturing the clip.

See the humorous video under:

Prince Narula was amongst those that commented on the clip. “Yarrrrrrrrrrrr,” he wrote together with 4 laughing emojis.

“Miss you YUZI,” commented an Instagram consumer.

“Missing you in rcb but we know u will do great wherever you go,” commented one other consumer referring to the spinner’s time with the IPL group Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chahal not too long ago joined the Rajasthan Royals from RCB after the inaugural IPL champions purchased him for ₹6.5 crore within the mega public sale.

