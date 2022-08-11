Cricket
Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe for India ODIs as hamstring injury keeps Ervine out
Regis Chakabva, Zimbabwe’s wicketkeeper-batter, will proceed to steer the facet towards India within the upcoming ODI sequence, with common captain Craig Ervine nonetheless nursing a left hamstring harm.
Zimbabwe, who introduced their 17-member squad towards India on Thursday, may even be with out left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza, who’s sidelined as a result of a shoulder tendon harm. Fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara, who missed the T20I and ODI sequence towards Bangladesh with a thigh muscle tear, and collarbone fracture, respectively, proceed to stay unavailable.
Chakabva, who made his Zimbabwe debut in 2008, led the facet for the primary time towards Bangladesh within the recently-concluded ODI sequence, which Zimbabwe received 2-1. He additionally hit a match-winning 102 within the second ODI to assist the hosts clinch the sequence. Senior allrounder Sikandar Raza, who captained the crew within the third and closing ODI towards Bangladesh after Chakabva missed the sport as a result of a hand sprain, was adjudged the Man of the Series for his 252 runs and 5 wickets.
The three-match sequence towards India is scheduled to start on August 18 in Harare and is part of the ODI World Cup Super League.
Squad : Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis (capt), Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive (wk), Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Munyonga Tony, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald