Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe for India ODIs as hamstring injury keeps Ervine out

Chakabva, who made his Zimbabwe debut in 2008, led the facet for the primary time towards Bangladesh within the recently-concluded ODI sequence, which Zimbabwe received 2-1. He additionally hit a match-winning 102 within the second ODI to assist the hosts clinch the sequence. Senior allrounder Sikandar Raza , who captained the crew within the third and closing ODI towards Bangladesh after Chakabva missed the sport as a result of a hand sprain, was adjudged the Man of the Series for his 252 runs and 5 wickets.