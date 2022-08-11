Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in 3-match ODI series vs India | Cricket News – Times of India

Zimbabwe identify squad for ODI sequence towards IndiaParticulars 👇https://t.co/cDteJIV5AZ https://t.co/5tm3ecV9e2 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) 1660229574000

HARARE: Batter Regis Chakabva will lead a 17-member Zimbabwe squad within the three-match ODI sequence towards India beginning right here on August 18.The three matches might be performed on the Harare Sports Club.The second and third matches are scheduled on August 20 and 22 respectively.According to a press launch issued by Zimbabwe Cricket , “Chakabva will lead the house facet within the absence of normal captain Craig Ervine who continues to be nursing a left hamstring tear.”

Zimbabwe may also be with out Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza who’re recuperating from thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture and shoulder tendon accidents respectively.

All the matches will begin at 1 pm IST time.

Squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga , Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.