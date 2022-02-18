Chamath Palihapitiya steps down as Virgin Galactic Chairman

Chamath Palihapitiya stepped down as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to deal with different ventures, leaving the board because the space-tourism firm strikes from startup section towards paying flights.

Board member and chief funding officer Evan Lovell was appointed interim chairman as the corporate begins a seek for a successor, in keeping with an announcement Friday.

Palihapitiya, often known as the SPAC King for his use of the funding device to convey corporations public, will deal with different public-company commitments.

The board shakeup comes at a degree of transition for Virgin Galactic, considered one of a handful of corporations pioneering near-space journey. Founder Richard Branson flew on a take a look at flight final yr, and the shares jumped earlier this week after the corporate began ticket gross sales.

Shares of Virgin Galactic superior 1.6 % to $9.15 in early New York buying and selling. They have misplaced a 3rd of their worth this yr amid a market shift away from higher-risk investments.

Palihapitiya joined Virgin Galactic’s board as its first chairman when the corporate went public in 2019.

