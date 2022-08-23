Chamber Orchestra boldly goes from Doctor Who to Mozart
The Australian Chamber Orchestra has unveiled a characteristically eclectic program for 2023 that spans classic electronica, together with the theme from Doctor Who, to classical favourites such because the Bruch violin concerto and three of the later Mozart symphonies.
“We’re just trying to get people to subscribe and re-subscribe and to engage them with their curiosity, their imagination and what we think is their need for exploration,” says ACO creative director Richard Tognetti.
As the ensemble settles into its gorgeous new house at Walsh Bay’s Pier 2/3, Tognetti stated 2023 was looming as a big interval within the ACO’s restoration from the lingering results of the pandemic.
“Next year is a big one insofar as any financial positives from the pandemic have gone,” he says. “We’re really on our own. I just hope people have gotten over their fears. And while being suitably cautious, the concert hall has proved to be a pretty safe space.”
After opening in February with Russian virtuoso Ilya Gringolts enjoying Max Bruch’s timeless violin concerto, oud participant Joseph Tawadros will be part of the ACO in a program that mixes Vivaldi’s Four Seasons along with his personal music.
Tognetti has lengthy been fascinated by the musical affect of the Ottoman Empire on that of 18th century Venice.
“When you look at certain ‘licks’ [in Vivaldi’s music], they are Middle Eastern,” he says. “It’s not oil and water at all. It’s actually different types of oils that we are mixing.”
May will deliver a whole shift of tone with a program Tognetti has known as A Clockwork Orange and Beyond.
The live performance stitches collectively movie scores from Wendy Carlos, together with Tron and A Clockwork Orange, with early work from John Williams and the long-lasting theme from Doctor Who by Delia Derbyshire and Australian Ron Grainer.