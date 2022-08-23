Chamber Orchestra boldly goes from Doctor Who to Mozart

The Australian Chamber Orchestra has unveiled a characteristically eclectic program for 2023 that spans classic electronica, together with the theme from Doctor Who, to classical favourites such because the Bruch violin concerto and three of the later Mozart symphonies.

“We’re just trying to get people to subscribe and re-subscribe and to engage them with their curiosity, their imagination and what we think is their need for exploration,” says ACO creative director Richard Tognetti.

Richard Tognetti through the ACO’s latest program, The Crowd and I. Credit:Julian Kingma

As the ensemble settles into its gorgeous new house at Walsh Bay’s Pier 2/3, Tognetti stated 2023 was looming as a big interval within the ACO’s restoration from the lingering results of the pandemic.

“Next year is a big one insofar as any financial positives from the pandemic have gone,” he says. “We’re really on our own. I just hope people have gotten over their fears. And while being suitably cautious, the concert hall has proved to be a pretty safe space.”