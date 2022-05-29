Champion jockey Lester Piggott dies at 86

Legendary British jockey Lester Piggott, whose Classic haul included 9 English Derby victories, has died on the age of 86.

Unquestionably one of many biggest riders of all time, Piggott rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948 when simply 12 years of age.

His final win got here with Palacegate Jack on the similar Merseyside monitor in 1994, a couple of weeks wanting his 59th birthday. He retired, for the ultimate time, in 1995.

Piggot’s son-in-law, Derby-winning coach William Haggas, instructed the PA information company: “Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning.”

Crowned champion jockey 11 instances, Piggott first gained the Derby in 1954 aboard Never Say Die. Eight extra wins adopted – together with Nijinsky in 1970 – along with his final Epsom hero being Teenoso in 1983.

Also profitable within the 2000 Guineas, Nijinsky and Piggott went on to land the Triple Crown along with his triumph within the St Leger.

A short coaching profession included Piggott saddling Cutting Blade to win the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in 1986.

He rode a document 116 Royal Ascot winners, with 10 of these coming within the Gold Cup.