Champions League: Atletico Madrid win at Old Trafford to knock Manchester United out | Football News – Times of India

MANCHESTER: Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League and moved into the quarter-finals after a forty first minute header from Brazilian Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 mixture) win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.It was a typical show of the type of gritty defending and swift counter-attacking for which Diego Simeone ‘s Atletico aspect have been identified whereas United, for all their strain, have been unable to create sufficient high quality alternatives to get themselves the aim they wanted.

United, who haven’t received a trophy because the Europa League in 2017, are left to concentrate on a Premier League marketing campaign the place they face an actual battle to make the highest 4 and earn a spot in subsequent 12 months’s Champions League.

The Spanish champions will not be favourites to achieve the ultimate in Paris on May 28 however not one of the groups within the final eight will probably be hoping to be drawn in opposition to them.

After Saturday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur, impressed by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, there was a constructive temper round Old Trafford and the evening started brightly for United with Anthony Elanga forcing a fantastic reflex save out of Jan Oblak with a close to submit flick from a Bruno Fernandes cross.

United’s Spanish keeper David de Gea then produced an impressive diving save to push extensive a protracted vary effort from Rodrigo De Paul.

Joao Felix then had the ball within the web, tapping in a cross from Marcos Llorente however the effort was dominated out for offside.

There was no reprieve although for United, although, when after a trademark Atletico counter-attack, a intelligent flick from Joao Felix discovered Antoine Griezmann whose cross was nodded in on the again submit by Lodi.

United argued that the transfer had adopted a foul on Elanga deep in Atletico’s half however referee Slavko Vincic waved away their protests.

Fernandes ended the half with a fierce shot that once more examined Oblak to the total and raised hopes among the many residence help forward of the second half.

United, as anticipated, poured ahead after the break in quest of an equaliser however there was little design or craft to their assaults.

LACK OF CREATIVITY

Interim supervisor Ralf Rangnick threw on forwards as he sought the breakthrough bringing on Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani to play up entrance with Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

But his resolution to take off Fernandes within the 67th minute left the workforce wanting creativity and their assaults have been more and more only one dimensional prices on the Atletico again line.

Captain Harry Maguire was taken off, to cheers from the house help, as Rangnick threw on Spanish winger Juan Mata however the nearest United got here to an equaliser was a fantastic header from Raphael Varane that had Oblak at full stretch.

It was scrappy and at occasions cynical from Atletico within the latter levels however their disciplined defence held agency for the victory that sends them into the final eight.

“We want to go far in the competition and it’s incredible to still be in it. It’s important for us to still be in the Champions League in what’s an up-and-down season,” stated midfielder Koke.

“For me, Jan Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world. He’s shown it once again tonight.”

Rangnick was upset with the refereeing of the sport however had few complaints about his workforce’s efficiency.

“I think we played a very good first half – exactly the way we wanted to play with a high energy level but we couldn’t convert that into one or two goals,” he stated.

“Conceding that counter-attacking goal just before halftime didn’t make life any easier. It was hard in the second half and always interrupted. There was always somebody lying on the floor.

“I might additionally say some curious refereeing choices. I would not say they have been decisive however at the very least he fell too usually for these time-wasting antics.”