Champions League final LIVE updates: Liverpool v Real Madrid
No aim – VAR denies Benzema
The VAR took ages to determine that one out however the examine is over, and it’s been dominated out for offside – so Liverpool will probably be respiration an enormous sigh of aid there. They’ve been dominating this match to this point and possibly should be in entrance.
Benzema scores – nevertheless it’s offside!
Real Madrid’s finest second of the match to this point. Karim Benzema latches onto a protracted ball excessive, negotiates a few challenges from Liverpool’s defenders, loses the ball, will get it again, after which slams it into the again of the online… it’s been dominated out for offside however the VAR is taking a look.
That was, evidently, fully towards the run of play. We’re ready on the VAR verdict…
Another try from Salah
This break day his head. Mohamed Salah was in excellent place there to obtain a cross from the precise and was in a position to nod it on the right track, however as soon as once more Thibault Courtois was equal to the duty.
That was Liverpool’s eighth shot, their fifth on the right track – we’re nonetheless ready for Madrid to get one off on the different finish. We’re via 35 minutes now.
Half an hour down and Liverpool are on prime
We’ve handed the 30-minute mark and it’s been extra of the identical – Liverpool on the entrance foot, testing Courtois, whereas Real Madrid are struggling to get on the ball in their very own attacking half and are but to get a shot on aim. They do look harmful on the counter-attack with Vinicius lurking, however the Reds are sensible to that possibility and have to this point shut it down each time it’s been on.
Advantage Liverpool you’d say however given what we’ve seen this season you merely can’t depend out Real Madrid, as a result of they’ll make you look silly.
Sadio Mane hits the put up!
Another nice probability for Liverpool. Sadio Mane simply danced via two Real Madrid defenders and launched a shot on aim which Courtois managed to tip onto the precise put up. What a detailed shave there for Los Blancos. This is heating up!
Salah will get the primary shot on aim
And it’s saved by Thibault Courtois, a low one-handed cease after Mohamed Salah side-footed a cutback from Trent Alexander-Arnold. That was in roughly the fifteenth minute.
The Reds are beginning to acquire the ascendancy now, it’s Real Madrid sitting again, absorbing the strain and hoping to spring ahead utilizing the tempo of Vinicius Jr.
Again, now, one other shot from Salah on the prime of the field. Saved once more. But the sample of this match is now clear.
It’s been a tense opening
We’re 10 minutes down with no photographs on aim to this point, with Liverpool and Real Madrid simply feeling one another out. The share of possession has been fairly even, nothing actually incisive but from both staff. The vibes within the stadium appear completely unbelievable.
Finally, we’ve got begun
We’re beneath means in Paris, 36 minutes after we have been initially scheduled to begin. Better late than by no means. Great environment coming via the TV!
We’re almost there
The deliberate pre-match leisure has simply wrapped up and let’s say that anybody who was trapped outdoors the bottom is likely to be feeling grateful for that for the primary time tonight. Tonally, given the scenes across the stadium, that was very jarring. Let’s hope everybody has gotten in secure by now.
The groups are within the tunnel, so we’re not too far-off from go-time. Finally.
New kick-off time: 5.36am
It’s official, we’ve got a brand new kick-off time, it’s about quarter-hour away. Bear with us.
