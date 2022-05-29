Champions League final marred by delays and use of tear gas on fans

toggle caption Christophe Ena/AP

The soccer Champions League ultimate in Paris was marred as Liverpool followers have been sprayed with tear fuel as they tried to enter the stadium, delaying the beginning of the match by 35 minutes. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win their document 14th title.

Liverpool participant Andy Robertson referred to as the occasions a “shambles”, saying gamers’ family and friends had been affected by the chaotic scenes.

“It was horrendous for our fans and all families that have been through it as well. It wasn’t a nice experience, not a nice final to come to. The Champions League should be a celebration but it wasn’t that.

“Obviously the ultimate wasn’t meant to be right here and whether or not the preparations have been not so good as possibly they need to have been however I’m certain within the coming days an inquest will go into that” he advised the BBC.

Organising physique UEFA claimed the delay was attributable to followers making an attempt to make use of faux tickets to enter the stadium. “In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles” they mentioned. “This created a buildup of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kickoff was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.”

They went on: “As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kickoff, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.”

However, Robertson forged doubt on this model of occasions, saying he had given a pal an actual ticket which officers claimed was faux faux. “One of my mates got told it was a fake which I assure you it wasn’t,” he mentioned.

Others instructed a system failure on the a part of organisers, with 1000’s of followers left outdoors the stadium earlier than kick off time. The match was moved to Paris’ Stade de France from St. Petersburg after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Liverpool Football membership issued an announcement on the incident. “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France” it mentioned.

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

“We have formally requested a proper investigation into the causes of those unacceptable points.”