Champions League: Liverpool Survive Collapse vs Benfica To Reach Semi-Finals | Football News

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was relieved to see Liverpool e book a Champions League semi-final showdown in opposition to Villarreal because the quadruple chasers survived a late collapse in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw in opposition to Benfica. Klopp’s facet already had one foot within the final 4 after profitable 3-1 within the quarter-final first leg in Lisbon. They have been on cruise management for lengthy spells within the second leg at Anfield, however needed to maintain their nerve earlier than advancing 6-4 on combination after an uncharacteristic meltdown within the closing phases.

Ibrahima Konate put Liverpool forward earlier than Goncalo Ramos equalised late within the first half.

When Roberto Firmino netted twice after the interval, the tie regarded all however over.

However, Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez struck for Benfica to briefly give the guests hope of an astonishing escape act, earlier than Liverpool lastly restored order.

“When I’m not over the moon about qualifying for the Champions League semi-final, something is really wrong and maybe I should quit!” Klopp stated.

“The situation was the defence had never played together and it was about details, staying 100 percent concentrated.

“We have been 6-2 up on combination. The gamers are human beings, they have been like ‘Ok job executed’. But Benfica saved combating and I respect that.

“It was not exactly what we wanted but it is absolutely not important. We are through and that’s all that matters. I’m really happy.”

The Reds will face Spanish facet Villarreal within the semi-finals as they give the impression of being to succeed in their tenth Champions League closing and declare a seventh title within the competitors.

Despite Villarreal’s spectacular wins over Bayern Munich and Juventus within the final two rounds, Liverpool might be agency favourites to make a 3rd Champions League closing within the final 5 seasons.

“To beat Juventus and Bayern Munich, they deserve to be in the Champions League semi-finals. Unai Emery is the king of the cups, it is unbelievable what he is doing. But give me a bit of time to prepare it properly,” Klopp stated.

Liverpool sit one level behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after Sunday’s draw in opposition to their title rivals.

In the midst of a run that can outline Liverpool’s season, Klopp was in a position to preserve Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk recent as he began together with his stars on the bench forward of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final in opposition to Manchester City.

– Firmino stars –

Konate had headed the opener within the first leg at Benfica and Liverpool’s towering centre-back tormented the Portuguese facet together with his aerial prowess once more within the twenty first minute.

Kostas Tsimikas whipped an outswinging nook in direction of Konate and he climbed above three Benfica gamers to move into the far nook from 10 yards.

Benfica snatched their equaliser in opposition to the run of play within the thirty second minute.

Diogo Goncalves’ move clipped off James Milner and ran by means of to the unmarked Ramos, who smacked a fantastic end previous Alisson from simply inside the world.

Any hopes of a shocking Benfica fightback appeared over when the guests shot themselves within the foot in farcical vogue within the fifty fifth minute.

Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was the instigator of Benfica’s meltdown as he fumbled what ought to have been a simple interception of Naby Keita’s over-hit move.

Jan Vertonghen’s panicked try and clear the hazard wasn’t significantly better and Jota crossed again into the six-yard field, the place Firmino had the straightforward activity of tapping into the empty web.

Firmino adopted his first house Champions League objective for 2 years with one other 10 minutes later.

Tsimikas curled an excellent free-kick to the move and Firmino eluded Benfica’s sloppy marking to volley house from close-range.

With Klopp’s males taking their foot off the fuel, Yaremchuk struck within the 73rd minute, rounding Alisson to fit house after beating Liverpool’s offside lure.

Promoted

There was a pointy consumption of breath round Anfield when Nunez scored with a predatory end within the 82nd minute.

Moments later, Nunez’s low strike examined Alisson, however Liverpool held on to maintain the quadruple dream alive.