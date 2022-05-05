champions league: Real Madrid stun Man City in extra time to reach Champions League final | Football News – Times of India

Real Madrid 🤝 Paris remaining.#UCLfinal | #UCL https://t.co/zlhyZffndO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 1651701076000

MADRID: Karim Benzema scored an extra-time penalty as Real Madrid pulled off one other astonishing comeback within the Champions League to stun Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday and e book a showdown with Liverpool within the remaining.City appeared sure to undergo when Riyad Mahrez put them 1-0 up and 5-3 forward on combination however Rodrygo , on in its place, scored an unbelievable late double, his targets within the ninetieth and 91st minutes sending the tie to further time.With City nonetheless reeling, Real Madrid landed the knock-out blow as Benzema earned after which transformed a spot-kick to grab a 6-5 win on combination, with one other outstanding fightback on the Santiago Bernabeu added to the membership’s lengthy checklist of magical European nights.This season, Madrid had already carried out the unlikeliest of rescue acts to defeat each Paris Saint-Germain within the final 16 and Chelsea within the quarter-finals however, given the stakes and the way shut they had been to defeat, this one in opposition to Manchester City was certainly probably the most dramatic.

Like PSG and Chelsea earlier than them, City will marvel how they emerged as losers from a match they largely managed and there will probably be recent scrutiny too on coach Pep Guardiola, who, for all his success, goes one other yr with out main City to the European glory they so crave.

City’s collapse would have been virtually inexplicable had it been in opposition to anybody apart from Real Madrid, who advance to their seventeenth remaining within the competitors. They are a victory in opposition to Liverpool away from lifting a 14th European Cup.

“Another magic night from the kings of Europe,” learn a banner draped over the stand at one finish earlier than kick-off however for many of regular time, this match didn’t stay as much as the seven-goal thriller on the Etihad Stadium final week.

Real Madrid had been the extra assertive early on, with Benzema given a few troublesome alternatives that solely he, in his present kind, may need anticipated to transform. Instead, he headed over and fired excessive.

In between, Luka Modric and Rodri clashed over a Casemiro problem after which City stepped ahead, squeezing Madrid into errors as Kevin De Bruyne hit Thibaut Courtois from distance earlier than the goalkeeper needed to make a wise response save from Bernardo Silva.

Real Madrid survived after which improved earlier than the break, Modric inflicting a roar of satisfaction when he outsprinted De Bruyne to chop off a counter.

Probably their finest likelihood got here inside seconds of the restart as Dani Carvajal discovered house down the fitting however Vinicius Junior shot huge on the again put up.

City had been on the again foot as house opened up for Modric within the field however a poor contact made his end troublesome. A sloppy Kyle Walker go set Casemiro free however the weaving Vinicius was unable to discover a means by means of.

An damage to Walker checked Madrid’s momentum and when the sport discovered its rhythm once more, City struck, Ilkay Gundogan’s go slicing by means of Madrid’s midfield and discovering Silva, who danced by means of to the sting of the field.

Silva formed to shoot however as a substitute wedged the ball proper to Mahrez, who smashed it arduous, early and previous Courtois.

Modric went off and with the Croatian appeared to go a few of Madrid’s perception.

Jack Grealish, on in its place, may have made it two for City however by some means Ferland Mendy cleared off the road, earlier than one other Grealish shot flashed previous the put up.

It felt inconsequential as a result of Madrid appeared lifeless and buried however by some means, out of nowhere, they discovered a means again.

It was the ninetieth minute when Benzema cushioned a ball brilliantly throughout for Rodrygo to feather in on the close to put up and the cheer for the purpose was solely a bit louder than for the stadium announcer then saying there can be six minutes of added time.

Madrid solely wanted one as City, for therefore lengthy so compact and composed, had been abruptly sprawled and all it wanted was for Carvajal to swing a cross into the field, the place the diminutive Rodrygo headed in.

When play resumed, Madrid emerged the stronger and 4 minutes in, they’d a penalty, Benzema tumbling over the drained, lunging leg of Ruben Dias earlier than ignoring City’s makes an attempt at distraction by rolling the spot-kick into the nook.

City pushed as Fernandinho got here up simply brief on the again put up when Courtois parried away. A late flick from Dias into the field floated harmlessly into the palms of Courtois, City’s remaining try coming to nothing.