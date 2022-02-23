Champions League: Villarreal hold Juventus to a draw despite Dusan Vlahovic’s early strike | Football News – Times of India

Let’s take this spirit into the second leg 🙌💪#VillarrealJuve #JuveUCL #ForzaJuve https://t.co/MMDF2Y4i9y — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 1645572903000

Dusan Vlahovic lived as much as the hype by scoring 32 seconds into his Champions League debut on Tuesday however Juventus have work to do to make the final 16 after being held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal within the first leg.Vlahovic discovered the nook with simply his second contact of the sport at La Ceramica however a sensational begin for Juve and the Serb’s Champions League profession was not sufficient for victory.Instead, Villarreal’s Dani Parejo steered in a deserved equaliser halfway via the second half to go away a compelling contest within the steadiness forward the return leg in Turin.At 22 years and 25 days outdated, Vlahovic is the second youngest participant to attain on their Champions League debut for Juventus after Alessandro Del Piero made his mark aged 20.“He’s young, this is his first Champions League match,” stated Juve’s Alvaro Morata. “Imagine the career he has ahead of him.”

Vlahovic was signed for an preliminary 70 million euros from Fiorentina in January and to very large pleasure, with Juve toasting the arrival of one of many world’s most coveted younger abilities.

Juventus coach Max Allegri had tried to scale back expectations on Monday by insisting the striker must adapt psychologically and technically to the depth of the Champions League – however Vlahovic wanted lower than a minute to seek out his ft.

It was his second purpose in 5 appearances for Juve after he scored 12 minutes into his debut towards Verona earlier this month, following a blistering 25 objectives in 31 video games for Fiorentina.

“When you play against this type of team, with top players, you can’t give them even half an inch. It was a great goal,” stated Parejo.

Juventus will likely be favourites to complete the job at dwelling subsequent month however a well-organised and disciplined Villarreal, who received the Europa League final season, confirmed sufficient to counsel an upset is much from unattainable.

“We feel a bit of frustration. You need to win at home,” stated Villarreal’s Etienne Capoue. “But I think this team has the strength and mentality to win there. It’s difficult but we can do it.”

Nine Juventus gamers had not but touched the ball when it hit the again of the Villarreal internet.

Villarreal had stroked the ball again and throughout the pitch from kick-off however it was their ninth move that went astray, Alberto Moreno selecting to dummy when he thought Arnaut Danjuma was behind him, solely to seek out Danjuma had sprinted away.

Danilo intercepted and immediately drove a ball excessive, the place Vlahovic had sped between Raul Albiol and Pau Torres. Vlahovic chested down and seemed well-marshalled, with Torres monitoring him throughout, however the striker fired early on the flip and the ball slid crisply into the far nook.

Half of the Villarreal group have been but to have a contact however they responded, dictating possession and tempo whereas Samuel Chukwueze went shut, a flicked end flashing vast of the close to put up.

Juventus have been compact and organised whereas up entrance, Vlahovic remained a brooding presence. He held up three defenders within the space and laid again for Manuel Locatelli however the midfielder shot over.

Leonardo Bonucci, match once more after recovering from harm, changed Alex Sandro at half-time however Villarreal lastly discovered an equaliser within the 66th minute. Etienne Capoue held the ball in midfield and seemed wanting concepts, till Parejo noticed a spot and darted in behind.

Capoue lifted the ball excessive to the midfielder, who swung his left foot, a scuffed end sufficient to beat Wojciech Szczesny on the close to put up.

The sport tightened up late on as neither group needed to danger opening themselves up, preferring to defer to the rematch in Turin.