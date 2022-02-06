Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation with Russia: Ukraine

Ukraine’s presidency on Sunday insisted the possibility of resolving hovering tensions with Russia by way of diplomacy remained better than that of an assault, because the US warned Moscow was stepping up preparations for an invasion.

“An honest assessment of the situation suggests that the chance of finding a diplomatic solution for de-escalation is still substantially higher than the threat of further escalation,” mentioned presidency advisor Mykhailo Podolyak in a press release.

