Chandrababu Naidu Booked In Another Criminal Case

Amaravati:

The Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh registered a recent case of dishonest and felony conspiracy in opposition to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The CID, primarily based on a criticism filed by the ruling YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, registered the case on May 9 in opposition to Chandrababu Naidu, former minister P Narayana and several other businessmen, alleging sure “illegal and corrupt activities between 2014 and 2019” with regard to designing of the grasp plan for Andhra Pradesh capital metropolis.

The YSRC MLA, who beforehand filed comparable complaints in land-pooling points, alleged in his recent criticism filed on April 27 that Chandrababu Naidu and others induced “wrongful loss to the general public and the public exchequer thus amounting to cheating” within the designing of grasp plan and alignment of the interior ring street and related arterial roads.

On earlier events, the courts discovered no authorized advantage within the instances filed by the YSRC legislator.

Based on his newest criticism, the CID was mentioned to have performed a preliminary inquiry and submitted the report on May 6, primarily based on which the CID Additional Director General ordered registration of an FIR in opposition to Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The former Chief Minister and others had been charged beneath sections 120 (B) (felony conspiracy), 420 (dishonest), and many others. of IPC and likewise beneath totally different sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR was submitted to the particular decide for ACB instances in Vijayawada on Monday.

There was no instant response from the opposition social gathering in reference to the case registered by the CID in opposition to Chandrababu Naidu.