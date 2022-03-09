Chanel caps Paris Fashion Week with a lesson in tweed

Chanel took visitors, together with Venus Williams, on a journey of discovery contained in the Grand Palais Ephemere on Wednesday (AEDT) to the landscapes and colors of the Scottish countryside. On the ultimate day of Paris Fashion Week, the runway noticed an ode to tweed — an exploration of the historical past and attract of the material now synonymous with the Parisian stalwart.

The assortment traced the later years of Coco Chanel, when she lived and stayed in Scotland. Credit:Getty Images

Gleaming kinds evoked the colors of the particular River Tweed that flows east throughout the Border area in Scotland and northern England, a river that gave the storied material its title and that impressed home founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

“We followed the footsteps of Gabrielle Chanel along the River Tweed, to imagine tweeds in the colours of this landscape,” mentioned Viard of the gathering. Thus the designer, who changed Karl Lagerfeld following his dying in 2019, continued her artistic journey by the life and inspirations of the home founder. In earlier seasons, that has included a set devoted to the orphanage at which Chanel grew up.

On Wednesday, it was a chapter tracing the later years of the style icon, when she lived and stayed in Scotland, and “would gather ferns and bouquets of flowers to inspire the local artisans for the tones she wanted.”