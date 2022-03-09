Chanel caps Paris Fashion Week with a lesson in tweed
Chanel took visitors, together with Venus Williams, on a journey of discovery contained in the Grand Palais Ephemere on Wednesday (AEDT) to the landscapes and colors of the Scottish countryside. On the ultimate day of Paris Fashion Week, the runway noticed an ode to tweed — an exploration of the historical past and attract of the material now synonymous with the Parisian stalwart.
Gleaming kinds evoked the colors of the particular River Tweed that flows east throughout the Border area in Scotland and northern England, a river that gave the storied material its title and that impressed home founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.
“We followed the footsteps of Gabrielle Chanel along the River Tweed, to imagine tweeds in the colours of this landscape,” mentioned Viard of the gathering. Thus the designer, who changed Karl Lagerfeld following his dying in 2019, continued her artistic journey by the life and inspirations of the home founder. In earlier seasons, that has included a set devoted to the orphanage at which Chanel grew up.
On Wednesday, it was a chapter tracing the later years of the style icon, when she lived and stayed in Scotland, and “would gather ferns and bouquets of flowers to inspire the local artisans for the tones she wanted.”
Signature home skirt fits and wrapped-up woollen kinds got here in muted tones of pinks, burgundies, blues and purples. They had been dappled, just like the hues in nature, because of the distinctive weave of the textured and irregular material weft. Guests sat on tweed-upholstered seats, clutching invitations fabricated from matching pink materials.
The present was additionally a historical past lesson: Chanel lived in Scotland when she was the mistress of the Duke of Westminster within the Nineteen Twenties, and he or she would put on his jackets. Cut to the menswear components — flat boxy jackets with free proportions and huge retro pockets.
But for all its the storytelling, this saleable assortment did at instances lack a vibrancy. Somehow it didn’t appear daring sufficient when it comes to silhouette, which performed it secure. It additionally appeared to lack the tongue-in-cheek angle that was a mainstay for years underneath Lagerfeld — regardless of occasional prospers reminiscent of chained hip flasks or sheeny logo-emblazoned black wellies. Perhaps Lagerfeld put the bar too excessive, or perhaps Viard merely doesn’t wish to rock the boat?