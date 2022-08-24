Change in excise rate not to affect gasoline, diesel fuel retail prices in Azerbaijan – Tariff Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The change within the

excise fee will not have an effect on the retail costs for motor gasoline and

diesel gasoline, and usually the difficulty of adjusting costs for them

is not mentioned, the Secretariat of the Tariff Council advised

Trend.

According to the secretariat, following the Resolution No. 322

of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated August 23, 2022 ‘On

altering excise charges for petrochemicals and a few points associated to

the prices of their transportation throughout the nation’, the excise

fee for RON-92 motor gasoline has been elevated from 42 to 42.5

%, and for diesel gasoline – from 18 to 18.3 %.