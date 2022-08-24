Europe
Change in excise rate not to affect gasoline, diesel fuel retail prices in Azerbaijan – Tariff Council
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The change within the
excise fee will not have an effect on the retail costs for motor gasoline and
diesel gasoline, and usually the difficulty of adjusting costs for them
is not mentioned, the Secretariat of the Tariff Council advised
Trend.
According to the secretariat, following the Resolution No. 322
of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated August 23, 2022 ‘On
altering excise charges for petrochemicals and a few points associated to
the prices of their transportation throughout the nation’, the excise
fee for RON-92 motor gasoline has been elevated from 42 to 42.5
%, and for diesel gasoline – from 18 to 18.3 %.