Change-makers: securing a sustainable future – interview with KKR sustainability leadership | kkr, esg, sustainability exclusive, leadership, interview elizabeth, seeger international, womens, iwd | FinanceAsia

Elizabeth Seeger’s preliminary ardour for the surroundings was ignited throughout a go to to central Brazil as an adolescent, when she witnessed first-hand the affect made on native communities by the actions of multinational corporates. With this lasting impression from her travels instilling a resolute perception that each the largest environmental challenges and probably the most impactful options can come from the company sector, Seeger directed her tutorial focus to the sustainability house.

Following commencement with an Environmental Studies diploma from the University of Chicago and attaining a MBA from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, Seeger launched into a profession as a change-maker. Joining the monetary sector in 2009, she began…