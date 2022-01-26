Change to Woolies price tags sparks debate

Some Woolies shops are trialling one thing new, however it seems some buyers aren’t the largest followers. Have you noticed the change?

Woolworths has made a change to its sale stickers, with some shops now trialling a brand new, digital model — however some clients aren’t comfortable about it.

A spokesperson for the retailer advised information.com.au the trial launched 12 months in the past.

“These electronic labels are designed to reduce paper, update the latest prices and specials in real time and reduce manual ticketing to allow our team to focus on serving customers and replenishing shelves,” the Woolies spokesperson mentioned.

One shopper took to a preferred Facebook group to share her disapproval over the brand new yellow tags which are actually the identical measurement of the unique value tags — and never massive yellow stickers that normally cling excessive of former full-price tags.

“Not liking the sale signs at Woolworths,” she wrote on the Markdown Addicts Australia web page.

“You have to look really hard to see them. I only noticed cause I knew Cenovis vitamins were half price but couldn’t see any tags.

“Wasn’t till I Iooked closely I saw they are no longer hanging over the original, but replacing the original. DO NOT LIKE.”

The girl’s publish sparked an enormous response from some fellow buyers with one buyer saying she doesn’t store at her new native retailer due to the “pestie tiny tickets”.

“One of our new stores has this and I agree with you, I don’t like them either,” one other individual added.

“When you look down the aisle, you don’t see the different colour but you can clearly see the longer tickets. When I first went there I didn’t bother buying things I thought were on sale as when I looked down the aisle I didn’t see the bigger ticket,” a second individual added.

“Pain for staff to put in also, they can’t just stick it on.”

Others additionally complained the dimensions of the tags weren’t large enough.

“As someone who’s colourblind and has bad eyes, I actually browse to see long tags, not stop to look at a million tiny tags to see what’s on sale,” one buyer wrote.

However, others couldn’t fairly grasp the issue as they welcomed the change.

“It’s such a waste of paper and messy,” one individual mentioned in regards to the bigger tags, “Learn to live with change.”

“They have a yellow sticker still so I don’t get why it’s so hard,” mentioned one other, whereas a 3rd wrote: “I like it, they wont get ripped off like the hanging ones.”

The Woolies spokesperson advised newscom.au it welcomes buyer suggestions.

“We appreciate these customers’ feedback on the trial and will continue to gather more feedback over the coming months,” the spokesperson mentioned.

News.com.au understands Woolies has labored with its provide accomplice to create custom-sized digital shelf labels to permit it to speak product info as massive as potential.

The new tags are designed to permit Woolies workforce members to trace the place a product is on the shelf, serving to them find gadgets shortly.