Channel 7 dumps AFL legend from prime time

Channel 7’s AFL protection is about for an enormous shake up with footy legend Wayne Carey set to be dumped from a plum gig.

AFL legend Wayne Carey is about to be moved off Channel 7’s Friday Night Footy protection because the station appears to overtake it’s commentary shares.

Carey, a two-time premiership winner and seven-time All-Australian together with 4 occasions as captain, turned to a media profession after his taking part in time ended.

But he’s anticipated to be moved on the Saturday evening protection from the rankings main Friday evening timeslot as Channel 7 shift Daisy Pearce to Friday nights.

Fans raved over Pearce’s performance in the 2021 AFL grand final

Pearce is about to hitch Hawthorn premiership captain Luke Hodge on particular feedback as Brian Taylor and James Brayshaw name the sport.

Carey had been a fixture on Friday nights since 2014.

The Herald Sun reported the transfer, quoting Seven’s managing director Lewis Martin mentioned Carey was nonetheless a valued individual for the broadcaster contemplating he’ll star on the subsequent collection of SAS Australia.

“There are a number of changes that are going to happen and it’s just to freshen up the roster,” Martin mentioned.

“He’s (Carey) coming off SAS, so there’s going to be a number of rotations.”

Martin additionally described Pearce as a “star”.

Matthew Richardson, Luke Darcy and Hamish McLachlan have been the Saturday callers final yr, whereas the likes of Jimmy Bartel, Cameron Ling and Jobe Watson may also be a part of the rotation as video games shall be aired from Thursday to Sunday this season.

But Carey has additionally been a controversial determine in footy circles after he infamously had an affair with former teammate Anthony Stevens’ spouse Kelli, which noticed him go away North Melbourne and end his profession in Adelaide.

He revealed in a clip shared by SAS Australia, the place he shall be a contestant within the upcoming season, that the incident had “haunted me for 20 years”.

“My integrity will always be questioned. I’m not trying to prove anything to the public — it’s to myself,” he mentioned.

“People can change. They evolve. Hopefully this can help me.”

The Herald Sun additionally mentioned the transfer might have been geared toward counteracting the transfer of former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley onto the Fox Footy roster.