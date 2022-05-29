Chaos in Paris as crowd troubles delay Champions League final kickoff | Sport

The kick-off of Saturday’s Champions League remaining between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris was delayed “due to a security issue”, UEFA stated on Saturday.

The match was imagined to kick off at 21:00 on the Stade de France however bulletins within the floor stated the maintain up was brought on by the “late arrival” of supporters.

Police sources informed AFP that supporters tried to drive their method by the primary ticket checkpoint exterior the stadium – located within the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis – however that entry to the venue remained “watertight”.

Thousands of supporters had been nonetheless massed exterior the stadium with half an hour to go to kick-off.

Tear fuel was fired by police after a number of dozen folks tried to climb over obstacles, in response to an AFP journalist on the scene.

“For security reasons, the UEFA Champions League final kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes,” UEFA tweeted, though that delay was prone to be longer because the Liverpool gamers returned to the pitch to heat up.

There had been nonetheless massive sections of empty seats within the official Liverpool finish of the 80,000-capacity stadium on the time the sport was supposed to start out.

Some 6,800 safety forces had been deployed for the occasion, with between 30,000 and 40,000 Liverpool followers with out tickets for the ultimate anticipated in Paris.

A fan zone with a capability of over 40,000 was arrange for them on an avenue within the east of the French capital.

Around 20,000 followers of every membership had been formally allotted tickets for the sport.