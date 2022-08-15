Chaotic North West ANC conference unfinished as tag theft, server problems delay programme | News24

The North West ANC elective convention won’t be able to conclude its programme on Sunday.

Further delays have been attributable to “thugs” allegedly breaching safety on the registration centre and stealing accreditation tags to infiltrate the convention.

The president has since been knowledgeable to not attend the convention.

ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane, addressing the media on Sunday night, stated: “There was this issue about tags. In fact, there are two instances, one is that there were individuals who invaded the registration centre and manhandled our administrators.

“They took away tags and fled; we all know this as a result of these have been the tags that have been purported to be distributed now that there was a readjustment to the variety of delegates.”

The incident is said to have taken place at the Olympia Park Stadium, where the registration centre has been housed since Friday.

Mokonyane added a “prison case has been opened towards these people”, saying it was fortunate “there’s additionally footage” of the culprits, who she called “thugs”, within the act.

Mokonyane credited the ANC’s upgraded “three-way safety membership system and processes for choosing up and blocking the tried mischief”.

She said tags were found at the conference which were not “genuine ANC tags”.

“People may need thought they may go and clone our tags, however this tag and this tag usually are not the identical…”

Mokonyane confirmed security had been tightening since the alleged incident.

The chairperson of the national executive committee members deployed in the North West, Obed Bapela, said due to server delays there was now a strong possibility not all programmes of the conference would be concluded.

“A majority of delegates have recommended that we begin the voting for the highest 5 now, after which we postpone the remainder of the programme for a later date which can be introduced.

“We have since also advised President Cyril Ramaphosa that because the conference has not concluded its business, he would not come.

“As , the president solely closes the convention as soon as all of the work of the convention has occurred, so we advised him to now not proceed to come back to the venue,” said Bapela.

He added Ramaphosa really “wished to deal with this convention”, so negotiations have been ongoing concerning new dates for the attainable conclusion of the convention.

Beyond the disruptions, there have been additionally extreme delays resulting from court docket litigation in addition to unresolved disputes from department stage.