Chaotic scenes in Kyiv as tank flattens civilian car

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

An aged Ukrainian driver has miraculously survived a horrific try on his life after his automobile was focused by a Russian tank.

In footage taken within the nation’s capital of Kyiv and shared to social media, the person is seen driving down a motorway when the quickly advancing tank – driving within the mistaken route – swerves throughout the lanes in a deliberate try and hit the automobile head-on.

The chaotic scenes present the armoured automobile driving excessive of the automobile, flattening it like a tin can as shocked onlookers will be heard screaming and crying within the background.

The heavy-duty tank stays immobile on prime of the automobile earlier than reversing again over it, leaving little hope for the driving force’s survival.

In an unimaginable act of bravery amid determined instances, shocked bystanders can then be seen leaping to motion in an effort to rescue the aged man utilizing no matter they will discover to free him.

The man is pulled from the wreckage – miraculously alive and aware.

The situation of the person stays unknown, however the automobile is destroyed properly past restore.

While authorities from the clashing nations had been reported to have made diplomatic overtures in direction of an try and quell the battle as early as Saturday morning, violent scenes corresponding to these proceed to play out within the streets of Kyiv eradicating all hope for a ceasefire.

As the third day of battle dawned, residents of the nation’s capital had been urged by authorities to “take power into your own hands” and defend their metropolis, together with being given particulars on methods to make petrol bombs.