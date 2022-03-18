Chapman professor sues students after exams are posted online

An Orange County professor is suing his college students for allegedly importing copyrighted examination supplies onto a web site used for finding out and take a look at preparation.

Professor David Berkovitz, who teaches at Chapman University’s George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics in Orange, in January discovered parts of midterm and last exams from his spring 2021 enterprise class on Course Hero, a website for college kids to entry course-specific research sources, court docket paperwork say.

According to the grievance, filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the scholars allegedly violated copyright and infringed on Berkovitz’s proper to “reproduce, make copies, distribute or create derivative works” by posting the supplies on-line with out his permission.

The professor submitted and was granted formal copyright purposes for the exams from the U.S. Copyright Office final month.

Is not but identified which pupil or college students uploaded the exams, however the supplies had been accessible solely to these enrolled within the spring semester class, court docket paperwork say.

Marc Hankin, an legal professional for Berkovitz, mentioned the exams had been administered remotely as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and contained clear notices about not copying questions or solutions.

Uploading them was additionally unfair to different college students, he mentioned — significantly for the reason that course is graded on a curve.

“It’s partly punishing the wrongdoers, but more importantly, it’s protecting the other students who are being hurt by this behavior,” Hankin mentioned of the allegations. “They did nothing wrong, they studied hard, they didn’t cheat, and yet their grade is artificially lower than it should have been because of the mandatory curve.”

A spokeswoman for Chapman didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark Thursday. The college’s honor code, available online, says educational dishonesty is topic to sanction and referral to the varsity’s Academic Integrity Committee, which can impose further sanctions, together with expulsion.

Hankin mentioned Berkovitz first tried to deal with the incident internally and thru Course Hero however was “stymied at every turn.” He plans to subpoena the corporate and amend the grievance — which at the moment lists 5 John and Jane “Does” because the defendants — with their true names accordingly.

In a press release Thursday, a Course Hero spokesperson mentioned the location is a user-generated content material platform, that means that they “host content but do not review it.” However, they do use automated copyright filters to scan uploaded content material, and customers should conform to Terms of Use prohibiting the importing of content material they don’t have the rights to, the corporate mentioned.

“Course Hero does not tolerate copyright infringement of any kind and employs a range of preventative measures, investigation and enforcement policies,” they mentioned, including that the infringing content material in Berkovitz’s case was “swiftly handled” by their compliance staff and eliminated after receiving a takedown discover.

The go well with seeks a jury trial for the defendants who uploaded the supplies, a everlasting injunction stopping them from infringing the copyrights and an order of impoundment of all gadgets containing copies of the supplies, in accordance with court docket paperwork.

Berkovitz can also be requesting an award of precise and statutory damages; an award of attorneys’ charges and different prices associated to the go well with, and “any and all additional relief that the Court may deem just and proper.”

Still, Hankin maintained, it was much less about punishment and extra about defending others within the course.

“Maybe we’ll send a message to other students,” he mentioned. “Don’t cheat. It’s just not worth it.”