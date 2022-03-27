Chapman tests positive for Covid-19; Worker called in as replacement for Netherlands ODIs
The remainder of the squad are unaffected, and can proceed following Covid tips and finishing their every day health-checks
Chapman, who was part of the T20I squad, flew from Napier to Auckland on Saturday and after waking up with signs on Sunday, examined optimistic through a speedy antigen take a look at.
“It’s really unfortunate for Mark and we’re all really feeling for him at this time,” New Zealand’s head coach Gary Stead mentioned. “He did the right thing in following the health guidelines and getting tested when he did.”
“It’s an exciting time for George to be back with the team and he thoroughly deserves his call up following his strong form in the Ford Trophy.”
