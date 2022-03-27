Chapman tests positive for Covid-19; Worker called in as replacement for Netherlands ODIs

The remainder of the squad are unaffected, and can proceed following Covid tips and finishing their every day health-checks

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has been dominated out of the upcoming ODI sequence at residence towards Netherlands, after testing optimistic for Covid-19. Auckland batter George Worker , who final performed for New Zealand in 2018, has been drafted as Chapman’s alternative for the three-match sequence.

Chapman, who was part of the T20I squad, flew from Napier to Auckland on Saturday and after waking up with signs on Sunday, examined optimistic through a speedy antigen take a look at.

“It’s really unfortunate for Mark and we’re all really feeling for him at this time,” New Zealand’s head coach Gary Stead mentioned. “He did the right thing in following the health guidelines and getting tested when he did.”

Stead confirmed that Worker, who completed because the leading run-scorer within the recently-concluded Ford Trophy, will be part of the ODI squad in Mount Maunganui on Monday, forward of coaching. Worker has performed 10 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand, however has not featured in a world match since taking the sphere in Dubai towards Pakistan in November 2018

“It’s an exciting time for George to be back with the team and he thoroughly deserves his call up following his strong form in the Ford Trophy.”

