Chapter 9 body to investigate corruption not being considered by Cabinet, says Ronald Lamola | News24

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says the Cabinet is just not contemplating one other Chapter 9 establishment in opposition to corruption.

According to the minister, regulation enforcement companies are working collectively to deal with state seize circumstances.

Lamola was answering questions within the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

The institution of a Chapter 9 integrity fee geared toward stopping rampant corruption is just not into consideration by the Cabinet, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has informed Parliament.

On Tuesday, Lamola was within the National Council of Province for a question-and-answer session. He was quizzed on the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) potential to prosecute state seize circumstances and enhance the nation’s courts.

“Regarding the creation of a Chapter 9 integrity commission or institution, the Zondo Commission’s recommendation is being considered by the whole government and when the president reports to Parliament, he will be able to respond to some of these issues. I can state now that this integrity commission that is being proposed is not one of the considerations we are looking into,” he mentioned.

READ | SA’s week of reckoning: NPA flexes its muscles in blitz of high-profile arrests

Lamola mentioned the federal government is taking a look at a multi-disciplinary construction that is ready to align with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

“The final report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in the public sector, including organs of state, will contain a number of recommendations which can broadly be classified as criminal related where it refers to investigations and prosecutions, administrative related when they deal with capacity practices and other steps to be taken,” he mentioned.

Civil rights group Accountability Now has on a number of events proposed one other Chapter 9 establishment to analyze and prosecute allegations of grand corruption.

Last 12 months, advocate Paul Hoffman of Accountability Now informed Parliament: “The Hawks are not up to the task at hand when it comes to countering grand corruption. Their structural and operational lack of security of tenure of office is the underlying problem, which is exacerbated by executive instead of parliamentary control and oversight of their duties.”

PODCAST | The Story: Whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s murder and what she tried to uncover

Briefing the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, Parliament’s legal services found that establishing another Chapter 9 establishment to take care of corruption is pointless as it’s already “addressed and legislated for”.

Furthermore, Lamola mentioned his division established an inside activity workforce to contemplate the studies of the Zondo Commission and its suggestions.

“All the recommendations have been analysed, and a full set of those which fall under my mandate has been identified. With regards to criminal-related recommendations, the National Prosecuting Authority, together with the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (DPCI) established an integrated multi-disciplinary task force to coordinate the response to such recommendations and findings.

“It includes senior representatives of the DPCI as well as the heads and additional representatives from the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the Investigative Directorate of the NPA and the Specialised Commercial Crimes unit within the NPA. The task force focuses on ensuring a coordinated response to expedite and successful prosecutions of the matters,” he mentioned.