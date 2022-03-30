Charges after alleged bikie assault

Three males have been charged following a stabbing in Melbourne earlier this month allegedly linked to the Finks outlaw motorbike gang (OMCG).

Police say the incident occurred on Sunday, March 6, about 8.20pm in Dandenong when a person in his 30s was significantly assaulted by a bunch of males whereas strolling alongside Dunn Crescent.

He was taken to hospital in a severe situation with stab wounds.

Camera Icon Detectives from the Echo Taskforce arrest a 46-year-old Hillside man. Victoria Police Credit: Supplied

On Wednesday morning detectives from the Echo Taskforce executed search warrants at residential properties all through Melbourne in Springvale, Cranbourne East, Dandenong and Hillside.

Three males have been arrested who’re all allegedly related to the Finks OMCG.

A 31-year-old Springvale man has been charged with deliberately inflicting severe damage in circumstances of gross violence, deliberately trigger severe damage, affray, possess methylamphetamine, possess steroids and possess cocaine.

A 46-year-old Hillside man has been charged with deliberately inflicting severe damage in circumstances of gross violence, deliberately trigger severe damage, affray and fail to adjust to a path pursuant to Section 465AA of the Crimes Act 1958.

The two males will face Dandenong Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Camera Icon Detectives from the Echo Taskforce arrest a 31-year-old Springvale man. Victoria Police Credit: Supplied, Victoria Police

A 28-year-old Dandenong man who was charged with possess prohibited weapons offences was bailed to look in courtroom at a later date.

Detectives additionally seized objects from the addresses, together with methylamphetamine, cocaine, steroids, nunchucks and different prohibited weapons.