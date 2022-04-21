Charges against Qld’s top police officer over road-spike training dismissed

Charges towards the Queensland Police Commissioner for failing to supply common tyre-spike coaching to her officers have been dismissed.

Katarina Carroll had been charged with two counts of failing to conform together with her well being and security duties between January 1, 2012, and June 30, 2019. During this 7½-year interval, 26 officers had been injured on the job whereas deploying tyre spikes.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Credit:Michelle Smith

She sought to have the costs, introduced by the Office of the Work Health and Safety Prosecutor, thrown out as a result of she was not within the high job through the interval alleged, and he or she claimed she couldn’t be charged with prison offences in her place.

The costs had been filed on February 1, 2021. The first cost pertains to officers being put in danger by the Commissioner’s actions, whereas the second pertains to dangers to members of the general public.