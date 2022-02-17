Charges dropped against horse rider accused of rape, stalking
Both Mr Buczak and Ms McDonough had been every dealing with a cost of stalking till this week, however these fees would even be discontinued, Mr Sheales stated.
Mr Buczak has at all times strenuously denied the allegations towards him, taking to social media the place he informed his followers the fees could be “vehemently opposed”.
Those near him stated Mr Buczak, an up-and-coming skilled eventer who’s sponsored to compete, had aspired to compete on the Tokyo Olympics.
When contacted for touch upon Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Office of Public Prosecutions stated: “As the matter is still before the court at this stage, it is inappropriate for us to comment”.
The fees are anticipated to be formally struck out throughout beforehand scheduled hearings on the Melbourne Magistrates Court and County Court in coming weeks.
