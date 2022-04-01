Charges: Kahron Nix Lit Multiple Fires At St. Louis Park Apt., Threatened To Shoot Responding Officers

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 29-year-old St. Louis Park man faces prices accusing him of lighting a number of fires at a St. Louis Park residence advanced and threatening the lives of responding cops earlier this week.

Kahron Nix faces first-degree drug possession, first-degree arson and threats of violence – all felonies – in connection to the Tuesday incident.

ACCORDING TO CRIMINAL COMPLAINT:

Police responded to the residence unit positioned on Camerata Way at 8:45 a.m. on the report of a person who was yelling and threatening to kill folks. Police had responded there earlier for related complaints.

Officers arrived and located a considerable amount of smoke within the hallway. There was smoke coming from the trash chute within the hallway and in addition coming from Nix’s residence door.

When officers knocked on the door, Nix allegedly refused to open the door and threatened to shoot the officer. Despite de-escalation makes an attempt, Nix continued to make “very aggressive death threats toward the officers,” the grievance mentioned.

Officers secured a key for the residence unit and tried to open the door, however Nix held the door closed.

Due to his threatening habits, a SWAT workforce responded to the residence and residents of the residence advanced had been evacuated. After a number of hours of negotiating, the SWAT workforce breached the door and arrested Nix.

Inside the residence, an executed search warrant recovered six baggies of cocaine weighing a complete of 67 grams. There was about $3,400 in money within the kitchen. Burnt paper was additionally found within the kitchen sink and the bed room closet.

Additionally, officers discovered “fake documents” with a number of different folks’s names on them.

“Through investigation, it was determined that (Nix) had rented this apartment using another person’s name,” the grievance mentioned.

Fire crews found a dumpster hearth within the storage whereas officers had been making an attempt to get inside Nix’s residence. They decided that Nix began a trash can on hearth and threw it down the rubbish chute, inflicting the fireplace within the dumpster beneath.

The residence property supervisor estimated that the fireplace induced greater than $4,700 in damages to the constructing.

Nix is in custody. He may face a most sentence of 30 years in jail on the medicine cost alone.