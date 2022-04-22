Charges over Norway bow-and-arrow attack

A person who killed 5 individuals and wounded 4 others in southern Norway final yr when he attacked strangers with a bow and arrow and knives has been charged with homicide and tried homicide.

He is scheduled to face trial subsequent month.

The suspect, Espen Andersen Brathen, has confessed to the killings.

The 5 victims had been fatally stabbed. He faces 11 counts of tried homicide for allegedly capturing at individuals with a bow and arrow in Kongsberg, a former mining city of 26,000 individuals.

The October 13 assaults began inside a grocery retailer.

Andersen Brathen, 38, can also be accused of inflicting bodily hurt, threatening behaviour, refusing to obey police orders and throwing knives at officers.

He was arrested greater than half-an-hour after he allegedly began firing arrows inside the shop and attacking individuals inside their houses.

Norwegian prosecutors need Andersen Brathen sentenced to obligatory psychological well being care, saying he was in a “strongly deviating state of mind” when he dedicated the acts, in keeping with charging paperwork obtained by The Associated Press.

After his arrest, Andersen Brathen was admitted to a closed psychiatric ward.

Three forensic psychiatric consultants who assessed him concluded he had a strongly deviant mind-set and was most likely insane on the time of the killings.

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 18 on the Buskerud District Court and anticipated to final a month.