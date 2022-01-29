Charges Say Over $26K Stolen In Black Friday Mass Thefts, 6 Charged In Best Buy Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Charges have been filed in Black Friday Best Buy mass robberies, officers say.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has filed felony theft fees in opposition to 4 adults: Nathaniel Spears, Na’touri Ross, Shaimee Robinson-Love, and Ra’Lasia Wright. Two 17-year-olds have been petitioned through summons for one rely of felony theft.

Officials say that extra persons are suspected of collaborating within the crime however couldn’t be clearly recognized.

The prison grievance says a bunch of about 16 folks struck the Best Buy in Burnsville round 5 p.m., the one in Maplewood round 6 p.m., and one in Blaine round 8 p.m. Roughly $26,000 value of merchandise was stolen from the Best Buy shops in what officers referred to as on the time a “very organized” retail theft. A Richfield Dick’s Sporting Goods was additionally hit on the identical day.

NEW: Charges have been filed in opposition to a number of people concerned in mass theft incidents on Black Friday. The prison complaints allege the identical group stole over $26,000 value of merchandise from three Twin Cities Best Buy places inside round 2 hours. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/nH8Zk2V8wb — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 28, 2022

The prison grievance states that officers acquired an nameless tip that Wright ran a web page referred to as “Run Outs by Ralai” and had bragged in regards to the thefts. The tipster mentioned Wright had confirmed TVs, laptops, and hoverboards on Facebook Live.

The tipster offered Wright’s deal with on Dupont Avenue, and when officers arrived, they noticed a Ford Edge with Florida license plates within the driveway. The grievance states that the automobile was concerned within the thefts, and it was towed.

Wright got here out whereas the automobile was being instructed, and admitted that she was on the scene, however denied personally stealing something. She denied being a ringleader, and mentioned folks had met at a gasoline station and determined to do the thefts collectively.

Officers carried out a search warrant on the automobile and located an anti-theft system inside.

Spears’ subsequent courtroom date is on Feb. 15.

A felony theft cost carries a most sentence of 10 years, if the person is convicted.