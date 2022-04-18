Chargeup And Microgrid Labs Sign MoU To Be The Technology Partner To BECIL

Battery swapping community supplier, Chargeup, and EV tech firm, Microgrid Labs, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) to develop into the latter’s know-how associate. BECIL is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise of the Government of India, providing advisory and consulting providers to clients, supporting the transition from fossil-fuel-powered fleets to EV fleets. While Chargeup is constructing a battery swapping community for electrical two- and three-wheelers, Microgrid Labs is a consulting and software program firm specialising in business car electrification and microgrids.

Under this new partnership, the three entities will collectively work on making a framework, which is able to cowl transition planning and design for fleet electrification and the EV charging infrastructure market utilizing Battery Swapping Technology. The firms will cater to each Indian and abroad clients.

Elaborating on the imaginative and prescient behind the MoU signed with Chargeup and Microgrid Labs, VP Singh, General Manager, BECIL, stated, “With electric mobility being the panacea of the sustainability challenges faced by the global transportation sector, we are focusing on supporting fleet electrification and EV charging infrastructure market. Alongside building charging infrastructure with Microgrid Labs support, we expect to work closely with Chargeup to integrate battery swapping services into the energy plans for the future EV market.”

Talking in regards to the partnership, Varun Goenka, CEO and Co-Founder, Chargeup stated, “Chargeup aims to play a crucial role in developing pan-India design and implementation of Battery Swapping capabilities in sync with the Government of India’s electric mobility plans. Through this association with BECIL, we aim to leverage our expertise to add value to their work domain in the times to come.” Adding his views on the matter, Narayanan Sankar, CEO and Co-Founder, Microgrid Labs stated, “Our expertise includes designing and deployment of world-class charging infrastructure and mathematical modelling services. We use EVOPT Planning and Controlling software that has been developed internally and is patented by Microgrid Labs. Through this association with BECIL, we look forward to furthering the cause of electric mobility in India and overseas territories.”

Chargeup says that its imaginative and prescient is to construct a large pan-India community of stations and profit the lives of thousands and thousands of e-rickshaw drivers, and electrical two- and three-wheeler house owners. The firm lately raised $2.5 million (over ₹ 19 crore) in pre-Series A spherical led by Capital-A and Anicut Capital. The contemporary lease of funding is getting used for the enlargement of Chargeup’s community to new cities and for constructing bigger capacities to satisfy the rising demand. The firm additionally believes that the federal government’s Battery Swapping Policy will act as a catalyst for the quicker adoption of EVs.

