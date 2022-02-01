Charity begins at home: Ethiopian Airlines announces special fares for AU Summit delegates | News24

A discount in air fares is being provided for folks attending the AU Summit utilizing Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines is now working at 70% of its pre-Covid-19 pandemic capability.

The AU Summit theme is “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.

Ethiopian Airlines has diminished air ticket fares by as much as 15% particularly for delegates travelling to the nation for the African Union (AU) Summit.

In a press release, the nationwide flag provider provided “15% off on Business and 12% on Economy class fares to all participants”.

The airline mentioned for delegates to qualify for the promotion that runs from 2-6 February, they must present proof that they might be attending the summit.

“The discount is applicable on all fare basis, except promotional fare, and passengers should present a letter of invitation or other documents which show they are a participant of the AU Summit,” the airline mentioned.

Operating a minimum of 130 plane, the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines is without doubt one of the most worthwhile carriers on the earth. The airline’s chief govt officer, Tewolde Gebremariam, addressing the Travel and Connectivity Week on the Dubai Expo final month, mentioned the airline was working at 70% of the pre-Covid-19 pandemic capability.

During the worldwide lockdown interval, cargo stored the airline worthwhile. The AU Summit presents Ethiopia with a chance to market and promote its tourism packages, such because the nation’s historic websites, recreation parks, archaeological findings, and historic tradition.

With the AU Summit underway at a time the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hotel Owners’ Association of Ethiopia has promised its members will adhere to all prevention measures.

This 12 months’s summit theme is “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.

At the top of the summit, Senegal will take over from the Democratic Republic of Congo as head of the rotational African Union Assembly of Heads of State, the organisation’s highest decision-making physique.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has vowed to give attention to the Covid-19 pandemic, notably bettering vaccine rollout and manufacturing in Africa, throughout his time period. His different areas of concern are peace and safety, with a particular curiosity in counter-terrorism, given the rising menace of jihadism within the Sahel area.

