Charlamagne Tha God Flames Kanye West Over Pete Davidson Bars

Charlamagne Tha God goes after Kanye West over his bars about placing arms on Pete Davidson.

Kanye West has been on a roll as his newest interview hits the web and followers take time to digest his tell-all tales, which go from talking about his youngsters, choosing up half two of Kim’s intercourse tape, so Wack 100 doesn’t get his hand on it, and being grateful to God for the troubles he’s going by.

However, whereas the rapper is all about his Christian methods, a minimum of one individual is questioning Ye’s latest behaviors. Last week, Kanye was singing about beating up Kim Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson on his collab “Eazy” with The Game. Now his interview speaks about Jesus and being a Christian.

Charlamagne Tha God on Tuesday questioned the rapper’s antics on his latest episode of Brilliant Idiots.

“I thought Kanye’s bar to Pete was corny as hell,” The Breakfast Club co-host started. “What happened to Jesus? What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records, now all of a sudden you want to beat up Pete Davidson. I didn’t respect it.”

Charlamagne additionally dug into the rapper’s gabs over the previous few months as he apparently touches on varied topics.

In November, Kanye West popped up on Drinks Champs the place he spoke about utilizing backpack raps to enhance his possibilities of success as a rapper, and Charlamagne feels that his newest firm amongst individuals just like the Game, Future, and Fivio Foreign are all a part of his recreation to make use of the rappers to remain related and even mock them afterward.

“I think about what he said on Drink Champs when he said he used all the backpack rappers,” he continued. “And now you see him hanging out with all the street rappers now. He’s hanging out with all these guys just so he can say that line.”

See additionally

“But I want all you street rappers to know, he’s using y’all too. But the difference is, the street rappers aren’t going to be used. They gon’ keep their hands in Kanye West’s pockets, cause wolves don’t make good house pets. And Kanye gon’ learn that.”

“Eazy” had since climbed to No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart giving The Game his highest-charting track in almost 15 years.

Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West was buddies, however the two seem to not be on the identical degree. In any case, one factor about Kanye is that he’s going to answer his critics, and Charlamagne could be subsequent on his subsequent rant.