Charles Leclerc takes pole in home Monaco Grand Prix after Sergio Perez crashes | Racing News – Times of India

MONTE CARLO (Principality of Monaco): Charles Leclerc took pole place for his house Monaco Grand Prix with Ferrari locking out the entrance row after his teammate Carlos Sainz took second in qualifying on Saturday.
Red Bull fill the second row with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in third and fourth in Saturday’s qualifying.
Perez crashed late on within the high 10 shoot out depriving his world champion teammate of a shot at beginning on the high of the grid in Sunday’s race.
