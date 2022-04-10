Sports
Charles Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari | Racing News – Times of India
MELBOURNE: Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season for Ferrari with a pole-to-flag victory on the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen suffered “deja vu” with one other retirement.
Leclerc’s automotive confirmed spectacular tempo and efficiency on the upgraded Albert Park circuit to seal his fourth profession win forward of Red Bull’s runner-up Sergio Perez, whereas third-placed George Russell grabbed his second podium and first for Mercedes in an encouraging day for the struggling constructors’ champions.
“What a race and what pace,” stated a thrilled Leclerc on the staff radio, having completed greater than 20 seconds forward of Perez within the 58-lap race.
“The car was incredible today, well done guys.”
Leclerc has now constructed a 34-point lead over Russell within the F1 championship.
Verstappen was second behind the Monagesque chief when his RB18 automotive suffered a reliability drawback and rolled to a halt throughout his thirty ninth lap with smoke billowing.
“I smell some weird fluid,” stated Verstappen earlier than coming to a cease at flip two.
It was the same end result to the season-opener in Bahrain, the place Verstappen retired three laps from the tip whereas heading in the right direction for a second-place end.
Lewis Hamilton completed fourth for Mercedes after beginning fifth on the grid, having been handed by Russell on account of a security automotive deployment.
A primary security automotive was activated a couple of minutes into the session after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who began ninth on the grid after set-up troubles in qualifying, spun out of the race on laborious compound tyres.
After skidding into grass, his automotive spun again onto the observe, someway lacking oncoming visitors earlier than coming to a cease in gravel at flip 10.
He had narrowly prevented a collision with different vehicles on the first nook, after falling again to thirteenth place in a horrible begin.
Sebastian Vettel additionally completed early, locking up on a kerb at flip 4 earlier than shunting his Aston Martin right into a wall and leaving a path of particles throughout the observe.
It capped a forgettable return to racing for the German four-times world champion, who missed the primary two races after a optimistic COVID-19 check.
Vettel’s crash noticed the security automotive deployed once more, and Russell capitalised by pitting earlier than rejoining in third place in entrance of Perez and Hamilton.
Leclerc’s lead was worn out by the security automotive and practically taken as Verstappen swooped after the restart however the Monagesque noticed off the Dutchman and constructed his lead.
Russell fought laborious to carry off Perez however was lastly handed on the thirty seventh lap.
Russell then held Hamilton off to seal his podium.
Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo completed fifth and sixth respectively as McLaren confirmed enchancment after a poor begin to the season.
Organisers stated an estimated 420,000 folks flocked to Albert Park over the race week, making it the most important attendance for a weekend sporting occasion in Australia.
