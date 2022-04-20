Charles Michel becomes latest EU leader to visit Kyiv

European Council chief Charles Michel has traveled to Kyiv and can meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“In Kyiv today. In the heart of a free and democratic Europe,” Michel tweeted, together with a photograph of himself on a practice platform hugging Olga Stefanishyna, the Ukrainian prime minister for European affairs and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The European Council chief is anticipated to fulfill Zelenskyy in a while Wednesday.

Michel’s present of solidarity comes after European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU international affairs chief Josep Borrell additionally traveled to the Ukrainian capital earlier this month. Though Eastern European leaders had been the primary to go to Kyiv within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

On Tuesday, Western leaders promised to provide more help to Ukraine throughout a videoconference convened by U.S. President Joe Biden, which Michel participated in together with different EU leaders.