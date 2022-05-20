Charlestown High students arrested after 2 guns found inside school

CHARLESTOWN – Two college students are in custody and dealing with expenses after two loaded weapons have been discovered at Charlestown High School Thursday.

At 10:10 am, Boston Police have been known as to the college after a workers member discovered one of many weapons in a backpack belonging to a 13-year-old boy from Hyde Park.

The workers member searched his backpack after he “was observed discarding packaging of vaping materials into a trash can” in a fourth flooring lavatory.

Police mentioned the gun was a “9mm handgun with the slide of a Glock 26 affixed to a polymer frame loaded with 8 rounds of ammunition.” The faculty was positioned in “safe mode” and the boy was arrested.

At about 12:30 pm, faculty directors discovered a second loaded 9mm handgun in an unattended backpack. It was later decided the backpack belonged to a 17-year-old boy from Mission Hill who was within the lavatory with the primary suspect. He was arrested with out incident.

The 13-year-old was was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. The juvenile was held on $2,500 bail and ordered to be beneath house confinement and steer clear of Charlestown High School and any witnesses.

The 17-year-old will likely be arraigned on Friday.

In a press release, Boston Public Schools known as it a “serious security breach.”

“We are grateful no one was hurt and we want to ensure students get all of the support they require,” BPS mentioned in a press release. “Our schools must be safe learning environments where students and staff feel secure.”

Some college students have been unsure if there was an precise shooter within the faculty on Thursday.

“The teachers were making us feel safe with their words, but it was still nerve-wracking,” pupil Jamille Yamio mentioned. “I didn’t want anything bad to happen.”

Junior Brandon Myers says he was anxious and knew little of what was taking place. “A lot of things went through my mind not knowing what was happening, if a school shooting would happen,” Myers mentioned.

Some college students inform WBZ-TV steel detectors on the faculty have been eliminated in the course of the pandemic.

“I’m questioning how the school doesn’t have the funds to make sure kids don’t bring guns into the school,” Yamio mentioned.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a press release saying, “As a mom, I am heartbroken that any of our young people would make the dangerous decision to carry a weapon, and am determined that each of our children will be and feel safe in our schools, on their commutes to school, and throughout our neighborhoods.”