Charlie Sheen hopes to return to the small screen with Doug Ellin pilot

Charlie Sheen is doing strains once more, Page Six has discovered. But don’t fear — this time they’re from a script.

We’re instructed the star — who hasn’t appeared on digicam in something aside from a cameo position since 2017 — has began capturing a TV pilot written and produced by “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin.

Ellin and Sheen apparently grew to become pleasant when Ellin landed Sheen last year as a guest on his “Victory The Podcast” show, and he then teased that he and Sheen had been hatching a undertaking collectively.

Ellin mentioned on the time that he gave Sheen some free concepts for a TV present to mull over — and that he needed to additionally get Charlie’s dad Martin within the present.

Now we hear that they began capturing an untitled pilot in Los Angeles on Wednesday, they usually have certainly satisfied Sheen Sr. to do a cameo.

We’re instructed “Entourage” alums Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon are additionally showing within the new undertaking.

“Major League” star Sheen just lately hinted that he was working with Ellin, Connolly and Dillon when posted an image of the 4 of them with a bunch of different actors to Instagram with the caption, “Epic first day with my new ‘2nd.’ family.”

Of course, Sheen famously flamed out of his phenomenally profitable TV profession in 2011 when he launched a public assault on Chuck Lorre, the creator and govt producer of Sheen’s hit present, “Two and a Half Men.”

Sheen — who has long-running and well-documented substance-abuse points — was fired, and shortly afterward entered his “Tiger Blood” section, giving a collection of weird TV interviews claiming to be a “warlock.”

He was changed on the present by Ashton Kutcher and returned to a daily gig on TV with FX’s “Anger Management,” which ran from 2012 to 2014.

Meanwhile, Ellin’s blockbuster present “Entourage” appeared on HBO from 2004 to 2011 and spun off a 2010 film.