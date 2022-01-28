Charlize Theron shares rare photo of daughters in birthday tribute to her mom | Channel

Charlize Theron has shared a uncommon snap of her daughters in an emotional tribute to her mom, Gerda.

The 46-year-old despatched her mom birthday needs on Instagram with a carousel of images, together with one in all Jackson (10) and August (7) on a hike with their grandma.

She captioned the put up: “Today is my mom’s birthday. I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her knows how utterly awesome it’s to stand in her sunlight. She truly is life. She laughs louder than anyone I’ve ever met. She’s a great tennis player/golfer/hiker and a gifted shit talker! She’s direct, she’s honest, she funny, and she’ll tell you how it is any time of the day!”

