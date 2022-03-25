Charlotte Maxeke hospital rocked by allegations of corruption | Citypress

NEWS

Two circumstances of solid medical certificates, promoting of jobs and falsification of information are a number of the 25 corruption-related disciplinary circumstances that passed off at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital previously 5 years.

This is in line with Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi’s reply to the legislature. She mentioned six of the circumstances concerned procurement irregularities.

“In the cases of forged medical certificates, one employee was dismissed and the other one resigned while facing a disciplinary hearing. On the selling of jobs, the employee resigned before the disciplinary hearing and the case was closed.”

Mokgethi mentioned a bribery case that occurred in December final 12 months was ongoing, whereas the worker concerned within the falsification of information had been given a remaining written warning.

Mokgethi mentioned:

This 12 months the administration grew to become conscious of the fraudulent identification doc case which occurred in January 2012 and the worker absconded.

She mentioned there have been nonetheless 4 circumstances that weren’t but concluded: two circumstances of procurement irregularities, one in every of dishonesty and one in every of bribery.

“Two cases are for 2021 and they are still within time frames, whereas the other two cases are from 2020 and were put on hold subject to the Covid-19 status in the country. To conclude the cases timeously, disciplinary hearings are currently in progress,” Mokgethi mentioned.

DA shadow Gauteng Health MEC Jack Bloom mentioned it was regarding that disciplinary motion had not been concluded in two circumstances involving procurement irregularities that dated again to February and March 2020.

“How can it be that a disciplinary hearing on a critical corruption matter drags on for two years? In the four other cases of procurement irregularities, one was closed for lack of evidence, one employee absconded, one died and one resigned before the hearing,” Bloom mentioned.

He suspected that these circumstances had been the tip of the iceberg.

He mentioned:

Lackadaisical motion in opposition to all types of corruption hurts sufferers essentially the most, as they endure when cash is misappropriated that needs to be used to supply higher therapy.

Charlotte Maxeke hospital has been within the highlight since April final 12 months when a bit of it was gutted by fireplace.