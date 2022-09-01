Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen NOT divorcing, couple says ‘daughter’s happiness is number one priority’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASOPACHARU Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen shared that they aren’t divorcing

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen usually are not heading for a divorce. The couple introduced that they’ve determined to stay to their marriage for the sake of their daughter Ziana. After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi collectively and welcoming residence Bappa, Charu shared on Instagram that she and Rajeev have determined to be of their marriage and never divorce one another after first claiming that they’ll go their separate methods. Charu’s Instagram put up was quickly flooded with loving feedback from the netizens who congratulated the couple on their determination.

Charu Asopa ends divorce speculations

Lately, Charu has been hinting about marriage in cryptic methods on social media. Now, in her newest Instagram put up, she confirmed that the wedding with Rajeev goes to final. Sharing a contented image together with her actor husband and daughter Ziana, Charu wrote, “Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev (sic).”

Read: Aamir Khan holidays in San Francisco after Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, clicks pic with fan

Charu and Rajeev have fun Ganesh Chaturthi collectively

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marriage and divorce talks have been making information headlines since early this 12 months. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Goa. Their marriage was attended by Rajeev’s sister Sushmita Sen and her household. Charu shared some pics together with her husband Rajeev Sen on Instagram as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi like a household. Charu and Rajeev’s footage attracted a variety of loving feedback from the followers, who have been completely happy to see them again collectively.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after testing Covid negative

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Rajeev and Charu might take part collectively in Bigg Boss 16.

Latest Entertainment News