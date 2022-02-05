Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio

What Memories Are Made Of

Our recollections are imperfect treasures – expensive to our hearts however not essentially correct snapshots of actuality. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to neurobiologist Michael Yassa about how recollections are saved within the mind, why we neglect, and what we’ve gotten flawed about the way it’s alleged to work. To assist perceive the mechanisms of reminiscence, we meet a lady who remembers completely every little thing… and a person who can’t even recall what he ate for breakfast. Plus, actionable ideas for the way we are able to preserve our recollections sharp at any age.

Feb 1, 2022

25 minutes

In Search of Lost Time

Why do some days fly by, whereas others by no means appear to finish? Have we been caught in a time warp since March 2020? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to astronaut Christina Koch about how her notion of time modified throughout her 11 months in area – the one longest spaceflight by a lady. Plus, we hear from an experimental psychologist about why our time notion has felt so off within the pandemic, and a thinker shares the key to “mental time travel” … no time machines required!

Jan 25, 2022

27 minutes

Resetting Expectations

The twists and turns of this pandemic have left many people unsure of what to anticipate within the 12 months forward. But do you know that merely altering your expectations can have a tangible impact in your wellbeing? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to science author David Robson concerning the methods our expectations can affect our lives, for higher or for worse. Plus, concrete ideas for the way we are able to use the scientific phenomenon of the “expectation effect” to sleep higher, eat more healthy, and reside longer.

Jan 18, 2022

30 minutes

Our Top Takeaways: Worth the Wait

Does it really feel like you’re in an countless holding sample? We requested a ready professional for her prime recommendations on tips on how to create management when you do not know what’s coming subsequent.

Jan 11, 2022

4 minutes

Small Steps. Big Rewards

As we ring in a New Year, Dr. Sanjay Gupta hears from Chasing Life listeners concerning the steps they plan to take to reside more healthy and happier lives in 2022. Plus, visitor consultants share their ideas for reaching your resolutions.

Jan 4, 2022

10 minutes

Our Top Takeaways: Managing Anger

Seeing pink? Listen to a fast refresher from our episode on anger administration. You’ll hear the important thing takeaways from Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s dialog with Professor Brad Bushman so you possibly can learn to make anger work for you rather than in opposition to you.

Dec 28, 2021

4 minutes

The Science of Grit

We’re taking off this week for the holidays, however needed to share with you one other of our favourite podcasts. A Slight Change of Plans is hosted by our pal Maya Shankar, who you may bear in mind as our nudge principle professional from earlier this season. In her collection, Maya appears at the science of human conduct and who we grow to be within the face of massive change. What makes a ballerina, a world-class chef, or a civic activist nice? Psychologist Angela Duckworth says the reply is GRIT — an influence combo of ardour and perseverance. Angela teaches us tips on how to grow to be the grittiest variations of ourselves, and offers us precious recommendation on when to give up and when to grit.

Dec 21, 2021

35 minutes

(Don’t) Call Me, Maybe

While season 3 of Chasing Life is in manufacturing, this is an episode of CNN’s Margins of Error that you will love. A stunning share of individuals as we speak, together with CNN resident numbers man Harry Enten, hate making and receiving cellphone calls. Our reluctance to dial in, is affecting every little thing from nationwide polling to office relationships to our ranges of tension. Harry asks why we’re avoiding cellphone calls and whether or not we could be coached by means of our telephone-related nerves.

Dec 14, 2021

25 minutes

In the Blink of an Eye

After a horrible accident, a lady wakes up within the hospital with a traumatic mind harm. She information her experiences with medical doctors and associates, as she grapples in actual time with the best way her mind has modified. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to her about her outstanding journey and shares his perception as a neurosurgeon. And we discover what it means, for all of us, to search out power and perspective within the face of life’s best challenges.

Dec 7, 2021

31 minutes

Pain is a Four-Letter Word

How do you deal with a illness the place the trigger is unknown and every affected person’s signs are distinctive? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to ache professional Dr. Carmen Green about what causes continual ache, how it may be handled, and which sufferers usually tend to get care. Plus, meet a person who feels no ache and a lady who found out how to deal with hers.

Nov 30, 2021