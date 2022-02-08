Chastanet Accuses SLP Government Of Election Bluff – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition chief Allen Chastanet has accused the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), which swept to energy after the July 26, 2021 polls, of ‘election bluff.’

The former Prime Minister and present chief of the United Workers Party (UWP) noticed that one of many guarantees made on web page 24 of the SLP’s 2021 Manifesto was ‘The Removal of Residential Property Tax.’

“At last Tuesday’s sitting of Parliament, instead of removing Residential Property Tax as they had promised, the SLP Government simply extended the Property Tax break for an additional year. In case you have forgotten, this was an initiative which started back in 2017 under the UWP and has been in place for the last four years,” Chastanet wrote on his Facebook web page.

According to the UWP chief, ‘this election bluff’ can now be added to the SLP’s different failed guarantees.

He listed them as:

1) The $1500 promised to each Saint Lucian

2) The promised bonus to all frontliners

3) Their bluff to take away the $1.50 gas tax for fishermen

4) The refunding of Tax Returns owed to residents by the Government of their first 100 days and

5) The removing of Personal Income Tax for individuals incomes lower than $4000

