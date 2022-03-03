Chastanet Urges Financial And CIP Restrictions On Russians – St. Lucia Times News

The Opposition United Workers Party stands in solidarity with the Government and People of Ukraine as Russian forces proceed their invasion and assault on Ukraine which has created an financial and humanitarian disaster.

The Government of Saint Lucia, via the Ministry of External Affairs, has just lately launched a press release and condemned Russia for its actions.

The Opposition United Workers Party helps the place of the Government and People of Saint Lucia on this difficulty, particularly in mild of Saint Lucia’s ideas, values and our participation in International Organizations.

As a Member of the United Nations we’re dedicated to respect for sovereignty, the rule of legislation, peace and dialogue.