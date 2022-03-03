Chastanet Urges Financial And CIP Restrictions On Russians – St. Lucia Times News
The Opposition United Workers Party stands in solidarity with the Government and People of Ukraine as Russian forces proceed their invasion and assault on Ukraine which has created an financial and humanitarian disaster.
The Government of Saint Lucia, via the Ministry of External Affairs, has just lately launched a press release and condemned Russia for its actions.
The Opposition United Workers Party helps the place of the Government and People of Saint Lucia on this difficulty, particularly in mild of Saint Lucia’s ideas, values and our participation in International Organizations.
As a Member of the United Nations we’re dedicated to respect for sovereignty, the rule of legislation, peace and dialogue.
In a current interview, I famous that as a lot as attainable with regards to overseas coverage Saint Lucia ought to communicate with one singular voice. What we see happening in Ukraine does have implications for us geopolitically and it’s important for us to take part meaningfully as I additionally warned towards Saint Lucia abstaining from this difficulty because it did in 2014 over the problem of the Russian annexation of Crimea.
Now that the Government of Saint Lucia has acknowledged the nation’s place on the assault on Ukraine, the Opposition provides its assist and joins in requires significant dialogue and a peaceable decision.
As the Leader of the Opposition, I’ve additionally strongly suggested that the Saint Lucia Government and the area contemplate measures to impose further limitations on Russia in our territories.
The Western international locations at present are imposing sanctions towards the Russians and a part of it’s to create isolation . . . If we’re going to assist the West in these initiatives then clearly placing a short lived ban on new Russian candidates to Citizenship by Investment (CIP) and limiting Russian entry to our banking system in Saint Lucia to keep away from Saint Lucia getting used as an middleman is one thing now we have to think about right now.