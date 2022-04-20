Cheap Indian wheat faces quality checks, high freight cost for Egypt export

Indian wheat might provide a less expensive possibility for prime importer Egypt however must overcome quality control set by the nation’s agriculture ministry in addition to increased freight prices.

Last week, Egypt’s agriculture ministry introduced it had authorised India as a wheat import origin however has positioned a number of situations together with inspection for pests previous to export and the usage of solely a selected pesticide, based on a ministry doc seen by Reuters.

“Just because we approved the origin doesn’t mean we accept anything. There are technical conditions set by the plant quarantine department,” Ahmed El Attar, the division’s head, advised Reuters.

Quality considerations linked to the fungal illness Karnal Bunt and the overuse of pesticides have beforehand plagued wheat exports from India, with some suppliers receiving complaints a number of years in the past.

Traders and authorities officers in India, nevertheless, have mentioned it had not acquired any complaints when exporting massive portions this yr to nations equivalent to Bangladesh, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Oman and Qatar and others.

Traders additionally mentioned freight prices could be a problem for Indian suppliers, including that the bottom freight value on Tuesday stood at $70 a ton.

“The freight cost for India’s wheat to Egypt would be around $70 a ton against $30-$40 a ton for the supplies from the Black Sea region,” mentioned Rajesh Paharia Jain, a number one New Delhi-based dealer.

India’s wheat exports hit 7.85 million tons within the fiscal yr to March, an all-time excessive and a pointy improve from 2.1 million tons within the earlier yr.

News of India’s addition as an authorised import origin by Egypt has been welcomed by each nations. India is attempting to money in on its manufacturing surplus and Egypt is on the lookout for decrease costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted its purchases, some 80 % of which got here from Russia and Ukraine final yr.

Recent export offers from India have been signed at between $330 and $335 a ton free-on-board, greater than $100 cheaper than European affords bought by state grains purchaser the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) in its newest tender.

GASC had canceled two tenders since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier than its newest buy final week. It has but to challenge a young for the reason that approval, and it’s unclear if it can add India as an origin in its subsequent tender ebook.

