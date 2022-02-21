‘Cheat code’: Steph Curry wins NBA All-Star MVP in record-breaking display

Steph Curry is the NBA’s best three-point shooter ever and he turned on a record-breaking efficiency within the All-Star sport.

Steph Curry has been named MVP of the NBA’s All-Star sport on Monday after a record-breaking capturing spree in Cleveland.

The Golden State Warriors star was on fireplace from past the arc, nailing a ridiculous 16 three-pointers from 21 makes an attempt — essentially the most threes ever scored in an All-Star sport.

Curry couldn’t miss and all however two of his last haul of fifty factors got here from threes as he starred for Team LeBron, exhibiting why he’s the best three-point shooter in NBA history.

Albeit in an exhibition-style All-Star sport the place defence is just about non-existent, Curry had the recent hand going and was sinking lengthy bombs from all around the court docket.

LeBron James sealed a 163-160 win for Team LeBron over Team Durant with an epic fadeaway bounce shot within the dying seconds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 factors, and James completed with 24 on his outdated house court docket, whereas Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 factors.

With his 50-point sport, Curry fell simply two factors in need of the all-time file for essentially the most factors scored by a participant in an All-Star sport.

He was awarded the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy in honour of the LA Lakers legend who died in 2020.

“The trophy is very special,” Curry stated after being handed the trophy.

“(I’m) very humble, very blessed.

“It’s pretty special, obviously being back in Ohio.”

The solely award now lacking from Curry’s trophy cupboard is that of NBA Finals MVP.

The three-time NBA champion was happy he was in a position to precise some revenge on the hostile Cleveland crowd, who booed Curry when Golden State and the Cavaliers clashed in 4 consecutive NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018.

“It takes some energy to boo, so you got to care a lot to do that,” Curry stated after the sport.

Team LeBron’s victory rounded out the NBA All-Star weekend, which earlier noticed Karl-Anthony Towns win the three-point contest and Obi Toppin claim an underwhelming dunk contest.

The NBA common season will resume on Friday.