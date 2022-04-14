Chechen chief Kadyrov says over 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen chief, stated that greater than 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered to the Chechens in Mariupol. He additionally urged the remaining forces huddled within the Azovstal metal plant to give up.

Officials from Ukraine didn’t touch upon the assertion that was made through Kadyrov’s Telegram channel. In its Wednesday morning report, the General Staff of Ukraine said that Russian forces had been advancing with assaults towards Azovstal in addition to the port.

Russian tv confirmed photographs of marines, a few of whom had been injured, giving themselves up at Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol.

When Kadyrov spoke of the 1,000 Ukrainian marines who had surrendered, it was unclear what plant – Azovstal and Illich Iron and Steel Works- he meant.

Kadyrov said in his put up that there have been 200 injured individuals at Azovstal proper now and they don’t seem to be eligible for any medical assist. “It would be better for them and all the others to stop this pointless resistance, and go home with their families.”

Kadyrov, a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin chief, has despatched lots of his fighters to Ukraine in assist of Russia’s drive “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

In earlier postings, he promised to proceed with Mariupol’s seize and to press on for all different Ukrainian cities together with Kyiv.

Russian tv photographs confirmed what gave the impression to be Ukrainian troopers marching down a highway whereas their palms had been within the air. One soldier was seen holding a Ukrainian passport.

