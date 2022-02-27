Chechen leader Kadyrov calls for expanding Russia’s invasion ‘in all directions’

The pro-Kremlin chief of Russia’s Chechnya area, Ramzan Kadyrov, known as on Sunday for the Russian army to broaden its army offensive in Ukraine “in all directions.”

“The time has come to make a concrete decision and start a large-scale operation in all directions and territories of Ukraine,” Kadyrov stated in a press release on his Telegram account.

“I myself have repeatedly developed tactics and strategies against terrorists, participated in battles. In my understanding, the tactics chosen in Ukraine are too slow. It lasts a long time and, in my view, are not effective,” he added.

Russia’s started its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday bringing explosions and setting off air raid sirens in Kyiv and different cities, and resulting in dozens of Ukrainian casualties each civilian and army.

Kadyrov introduced on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their authorities.

Kadyrov calls himself “Putin’s foot soldier”, has dominated Chechnya for the previous decade and has been known as out by rights teams for human rights violations. He is necessary for the Kremlin as a result of he pledges absolute loyalty in return for ruling a majority Muslim area with a large diploma of autonomy and beneficiant subsidies.

